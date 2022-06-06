DeVonta Smith hosts celebrity softball game

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith held his inaugural celebrity charity softball game Sunday in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Smith was far from the only former Alabama player in attendance, as he was joined by Jalen Hurts, Najee Harris, Shyheim Carter, Mack Wilson and Jaylen Waddle.

Plenty of other NFL players and celebrities were there and competing in the all-star game and home-run derby.

Former Alabama and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts hit a game-winning walk-off home-run to win the game for Team Smith, defeating Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons’ team.

Smith spoke about what giving back to the community means to him.

“Being able to get back to the community and do whatever you can to help,” said Smith. “Means a lot to a lot of people.”

Smith finished his career in Tuscaloosa as a legend, winning a Heisman Trophy alongside two College Football Playoff National Championships. Smith set numerous records for the Crimson Tide and got taken at No. 10 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.