DeSantis signs bills targeting drag shows, transgender kids and the use of bathrooms and pronouns

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures as he gives his State of the State address during a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida is banning gender affirming care for minors, effective immediately. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a series of anti-LGBTQ+ bills on Wednesday.

Others address drag shows and how schools handle the use of personal pronouns and bathrooms. Planned Parenthood immediately started canceling appointments for gender-affirming health care.

DeSantis has promoted anti-LGBTQ+ legislation as he prepares to seek the GOP presidential nomination. His bill-signing ceremony at an evangelical Christian school had a campaign-like feel, with DeSantis throwing Sharpies to a cheering crowd.

State Sen. Shevrin Jones, who is gay, said the governor chose a setting where he was likely to get praise for bigotry.

5/17/2023 2:39:45 PM (GMT -5:00)