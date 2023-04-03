DeSantis signs bill allowing concealed carry without permit

gun, shooting

The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Floridians will be able to carry concealed guns without a permit under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis signed the bill Monday during a private ceremony after the Legislature passed it Thursday. It will allow anyone who can legally own a gun in Florida to carry one without a permit.

It means training and a background check will not be needed for people to carry concealed guns in public.

The state now has nearly 3 million permit holders.

The bill signing comes five years after then-Gov. Rick Scott, a Republican, signed a bill creating gun restrictions after 17 students and faculty were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in 2018.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

4/3/2023 2:54:50 PM (GMT -5:00)