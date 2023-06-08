DeSantis recruiters eyed Catholic church for migrant flights that bishop calls ‘reprehensible’

The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Mark Seitz, the Roman Catholic bishop of El Paso, Texas, tells The Associated Press that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ flights of migrants from the Texas border to California are “reprehensible” and “not morally acceptable.”

DeSantis’ recruiters zeroed in on Sacred Heart Catholic Church in El Paso and its bustling migrant shelter to find asylum-seekers to fly to California’s capital city on Florida’s taxpayer-funded jets.

Intentionally or not, envoys for Florida’s Catholic governor and Republican presidential candidate infused an element of his own religion into his latest move on immigration.

DeSantis says California effectively invited the flights with its own policies.

