DeSantis is resetting his campaign again. Some Republicans worry his message is getting in the way

The Associated Press

CORALVILLE, Iowa (AP) – Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis is dismissing concerns about his latest staffing shakeup as he returns to Iowa in the midst of a weekslong campaign reset.

The Florida governor has declined to talk about the two rounds of campaign layoffs he made recently in response to unexpected fundraising troubles. Whether DeSantis acknowledges his challenges or not, the threats remain.

Five months before the first votes are cast in Iowa’s opening presidential primary contest, a growing chorus of Republican would-be supporters is questioning DeSantis’ core “anti-woke” message and his political instincts.

And new signs of tension have emerged between DeSantis’ formal campaign and an allied super PAC.

