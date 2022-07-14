Derrick Henry named No.1 running back in NFL

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Tennessee Titans and former Crimson Tide running back Derrick Henry is now ranked the No.1 running back in the NFL, according to a poll conducted by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The poll consisted of coaches, players, scouts and executives. This is the second year in a row that Henry has landed in the top spot.

Henry had back-to-back rushing titles, one of which included a 2,000-yard season, and was on pace to do the same in 2021 before a season-ending broken foot sidelined him for the rest of the regular season.

Last season, Henry didn’t fall out of the top five in rushing yards until late December despite getting injured in late October. At that point, Henry had 937 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. and was on pace for the first back to back 2,000- yard season.