Deputy fired, another disciplined for no masks on airplane

DECATUR, Ala. – An Alabama sheriff’s office says a deputy is out of a job and another has been disciplined for refusing to wear face masks on an airplane.

WAAY-TV reports that police received a call about unruly passengers on a Feb. 26 flight headed to Tampa, Florida, from Birmingham.

Four people were drunk and not wearing masks. The flight was forced to deplane before takeoff because the rowdy passengers wouldn’t wear masks, as required by Transportation Security Administration policy.

Two of the four identified themselves as off-duty law enforcement officers and were later confirmed to be Morgan County deputies.

Turk Jones told the station that he was the deputy who was terminated.

