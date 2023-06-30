Deputy Brad Johnson honored with bridge renaming

Thursday marked one year since Deputy Brad Johnson was shot in the line of duty following a high-speed chase that ended in Bibb County. On that day family and friends gathered to rename a bridge after the fallen officer. The bridge is located at the intersection of Highways 82 and 25 in Bibb County. Brad Johnson’s father said this honor means a lot for their family.

“It is bittersweet day,” said Stephen Johnson. “No dad wants to see his son’s name in a memorial, but Brad went out the way he wanted to go. And the community loved Brad so much that this is a way they can honor Brad and his integrity.”

Brad’s father said it’s been a tough year since he lost his son.

“It’s tears every day,” said Johnson. “You know we got through it because we know Brad was doing what he wanted to do and how he wanted to do it.”

Johnson’s partner Deputy Chris Poole was also shot while all the call with Johnson. He shared a special moment with Johnson’s daughters by unveiling the bridge sign that bears Brad’s name.

“Deputy Brad Johnson was an amazing deputy,” said Poole. “He taught me so much. He was an amazing father. He was an amazing son. He was simply amazing at fulfilling his duty as a father and friend. And to see that bridge named in his honor is amazing.”

Poole shares the same sentiment as Johnson’s family.

“It is a daily progress to get through this. The sheriff’s office is going to be stronger than ever because we have one up in heaven that is watching over us,” said Poole.

-kn