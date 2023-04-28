Deputies search for suspect in stolen truck

A man suspected of stealing someone’s truck from a gas station could be in Pickens County. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office said the truck was stolen Friday morning from the State Line Fuel Center.

Officers said the unknown man was standing in line to make a purchase at the gas station at 5:30 A.M. While the suspect was in line, the victim pulled up to a pump and left the truck running. When the victim went inside the store the suspect hopped into the victim’s truck and took off. Officers last saw the suspect headed toward Pickens County.

The pictures are from the surveillance camera at the gas station.

The suspect is described as a Black man about 5’10”, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with a Jackson State University logo on it. The stolen truck was a white, 2021 GMC Sierra, with Alabama tag number of 54A0M97.

If you have know anything about this case, please contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at 662-328-6788 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151 or access the P3-Tips app by using the following QR Code. You will always remain anonymous when you send a tip through Crime Stoppers and you are eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.