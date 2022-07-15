Deposition of Trump, 2 children delayed after Ivana’s death

NEW YORK (AP) – Former President Donald Trump and two of his children have gotten their questioning postponed in a New York civil investigation into their business dealings.

The delay follows the death of Trump’s ex-wife Ivana.

The ex-president, son Donald Jr. and daughter Ivanka had been scheduled for depositions starting as soon as Friday.

But New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office said it had agreed to postpone them because of the news Thursday of Ivana Trump’s death.

There are no new dates for the depositions. A message was left with the former president’s lawyer. The younger Trump’s attorney declined to comment.

