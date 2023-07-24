Department of Human Resources hosts first ever job fair for Tuscaloosans

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Gracie Johnson

Tuscaloosa County’s Department of Human Resources office offered a space for job seekers and job providers to meet last week, as it hosted its first ever job fair Friday.

Around 16 Tuscaloosa area employers participated and more than 100 potential employees came looking for jobs.

The event was intended to be a one stop shop for finding a job, from getting the proper attire to signing on for work.

“When you walk in, we have free interview attire,” said Simone Gardener, who works with DHR as program manager of SNAP. “We have HIV testing. There’s a place to go for a job interview. We have different offices set up so someone can actually go in and have an office interview.”

Gardner said she hopes DHR can make this a yearly event.

If you missed this job fair and need help finding employment in Alabama, you can make a job-seeker’s profile on West AlabamaWorks’ Career Connect site.