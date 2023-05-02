Deontay Wilder arrested for concealed carry in LA

.

Former heavyweight boxing world champion and Tuscaloosa native Deontay Wilder is facing charges in Los Angeles for carrying a concealed weapon.

According to ESPN.com, the Los Angeles Police Department announced the 37-year-old Wilder was taken into custody early Tuesday and released about five hours later on a $35,000 bond.

According to entertainment website TMZ, Wilder was pulled over by LAPD because of illegal tint on his vehicle; during the stop police said they smelled marijuana and searched his car. During the search they found a handgun.

While concealed carry is legal and requires no permit in Alabama, that’s not the case in California. There, it’s a felony charge.