Demopolis Police searching for man missing since Aug. 28

The Demopolis Police Department needs your help locating a man missing since Aug. 28.

Thomas Taylor, 48, may be living with a condition that impairs his judgment. Taylor was last seen traveling on foot Aug. 28 around 10 a.m. in the area of South Strawberry Street in Demopolis.

If you have any information regarding Taylor’s whereabouts, please contact the Demopolis Police Department at 334-289-3073 or call 911.