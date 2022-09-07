Demopolis Police investigating after body found Tuesday

Demopolis Police are investigating after a railroad worker found a body in the water under a railroad trestle Tuesday afternoon.

The body was found near West Jackson Street around 1 p.m., Demopolis Police Chief Rex Flowers said, and it was removed by fire and emergency personnel.

Flowers said the body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for autopsy.

Marengo County Coroner John Scott said the person has not yet been identified but there’s speculation that it could be one of two men who went missing within the past month.

It’s not yet known if the person died of natural causes, but Flowers said charges may be filed pending autopsy results.

No further information is available at this time.