Demopolis High School gets Adopt-A-School partner

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Jocelyn Claborn

Demopolis High School is the first school in Marengo County chosen for the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama’s Adopt-A-School program.

Tuscaloosa City Schools, the Tuscaloosa County School System and Hale County High School are already working with Adopt-A-School partners.

The program’s goal is to connect business with education by partnering industries around West Alabama with their neighborhood schools.

Demopolis High School is partnering with SouthFresh Feeds, a Demopolis-based company that sells farm and aquaculture feed. They’ll establish a co-op program that will recruit students during the school year and offer summer jobs, and the business is also supporting the school’s environmental science class.

Chamber Education Programs Director Carolyn Tubbs said she’s excited to see how the pairing progresses.

“I love it so much because it gives you a chance to get in front of the kids to be able to make a difference with them and to teach them some things and for you to learn from them,” Tubbs said. “It’s always a win-win opportunity for the business community and our school systems.”

If your business or organization is interested in adopting a school near you, you can learn more right here.