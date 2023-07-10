Delivering for America just got a little more expensive

post office truck, mail

If you’re looking to send a first class letter, it’ll cost you a little more to do it. Starting Sunday the U.S. Postal Service increased its price on first-class mail and forever stamps to 66 cents from 63 cents. The change raises the cost of mailing a first-class letter more than 5%. The postal service said the hike was necessary to offset a rise in operating expenses due to inflation.

Domestic postcards will also increase from 48 cents to 51 cents, and international postcards from $1.45 to $1.50.

According to a statement released by the USPS the postal service is also adjusting the price for special service products including certified mail, post office boxes, money orders and the cost to purchase insurance when mailing an item.

The mailing services price changes include:

Product Former Prices Current Prices Letters (1 oz.) 63 cents 66 cents Letters (metered 1 oz.) 60 cents 63 cents Domestic Postcards 48 cents 51 cents International Postcards $1.45 $1.50 International Letter (1 oz.) $1.45 $1.50

First-class mail is becoming a smaller part of the postal service’s business because of online communication. The number of individual letters sent each year has fallen by 50% in the past ten years.

In a statement provided by the USPS is stated “as operating expenses fueled by inflation continue to rise and the effects of a previously defective pricing model are still being felt, these price adjustments are needed to provide the postal service with much needed revenue to achieve the financial stability sought by its Delivering for America 10-year plan. The prices of the U.S. Postal Service remain among the most affordable in the world.”