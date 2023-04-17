Deepfake porn could be a growing problem amid AI race

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – Artificial intelligence imaging can be used to create art, try on clothes in virtual fitting rooms or help design advertising campaigns.

But experts fear the darker side of the easily-accessible tools could worsen something that primarily harms women: nonconsensual deepfake pornography.

The problem, experts say, grew as it became easier to make sophisticated and visually compelling deepfakes. And they say it could get worse with the development of generative AI tools that are trained on billions of images from the internet and spit out novel content using existing data.

Some AI models say they’re curbing access to explicit images.

And some social media companies have been tightening up their rules to better protect their platforms against harmful materials.

4/17/2023 7:59:29 AM (GMT -5:00)