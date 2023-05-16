Debt Ceiling: Deal possible by end of week, McCarthy says; Biden cuts short upcoming foreign trip

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that debt ceiling negotiations are still far apart but a deal is possible by the end of the week.

McCarthy made remarks after a meeting with President Joe Biden and other congressional leaders at the White House. The White House is considering cutting short parts of Biden’s overseas trip that is scheduled to begin later this week.

Biden is meeting Tuesday with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Unlike last week’s meeting, Vice President Kamala Harris is participating in Tuesday’s session.

“We’re just getting started,” Biden said in brief remarks to reporters ahead of the meeting, being held in the Oval Office.

