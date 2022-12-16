Death of DJ Stephen tWitch Boss spotlights suicide prevention

The recent death of Alabama native and longtime Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ Stephen tWitch Boss has touched so many people in West Alabama and across the nation. The 40-year-old Montgomery native died by suicide Tuesday morning. His death highlights the struggles of so many people who may appear happy.

The holiday season is a time that many people are stressed. Cheryl Dodson who is an advocate for mental health. She currently serves on the board of directors for Alabama Suicide Prevention And Resource Coalition which is known as ASPARC. She said there are signs to look out for if someone you know may be struggling or thinking about suicide.

“If someone is using passive language, like ‘pretty soon you won’t have to worry about me’ or doesn’t talk about the future, that’s a time to say, ‘can I talk to you? I’m concerned about you,” said Dodson.

If you are experiencing mental health-related distress or are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support, contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

RESOURCES:

Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

Call or text 988

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Samaritans Helpline

1-877-870-4673

