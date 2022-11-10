Death of Alabama student at school likely linked to fentanyl

SELMA, Ala. (AP) – A prosecutor says a student who died at an Alabama high school and four others who were taken to a hospital probably were sickened by something that had been laced with fentanyl.

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson says investigators are still awaiting results from an autopsy and toxicology tests before making a final determination.

But he says the powerful painkiller likely was to blame.

Authorities were called to Selma High School around noon Tuesday after the students began showing signs of health problems.

A 16-year-old student died and the others were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

