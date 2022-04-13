Decadent fundraiser Death by Chocolate happening Thursday

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter AJ Holliday

Family Counseling Service of West Alabama‘s annual Death by Chocolate fundraiser is Thursday, April 14, at the Tuscaloosa River Market. Those who attend will be able to taste various chocolate delicacies from 12 of West Alabama’ restaurants and caterers. The bakers and chefs will come together to serve their chocolate-based dishes to attendees.

The event is also a contest, as attendees will vote for their favorite dish and decide who wins the “People’s Choice” award. The tournament will also include a “Chef’s Choice Award,” which will be judged by two professional chefs picking the winner based on creativity, table décor and presentation.

Tickets are $30 on the Death by Chocolate website, or $35 at the door.

Proceeds will help Family Counseling Service provide counseling services to children, teens and families.

Family Counseling Service is a nonprofit, United Way of West Alabama-funded agency. Its goal is to improve the quality of life for the people of West Alabama by providing expert counseling services and state-of-the-art programs that promote mental, emotional and social well-being.