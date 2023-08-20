Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Tuscaloosa apartment complex

Tuscaloosa Police have arrested a man they believe may be responsible for a weekend shooting that killed a Tuscaloosa man. Late Friday night police were called to Camelot Apartments on Black Bears Way. When officers arrived they found 32-year-old Sherod Lanell Parris already dead. Police immediately began interviewing witnesses and a person of interest was developed. The Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation and began processing the scene along with the Tuscaloosa Special Response Team (SRT) and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

A suspect was located and arrested early Saturday morning. 40-year-old Charles Darron Richardson was booked and charged with Murder and several other outstanding charges. Police said the victim and the suspect were arguing before the shooting. Richardson is now behind bars without bond jail pursuant to Aniah’s Law.