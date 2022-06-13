Deadlines approaching for absentee ballots

absentee voting, election

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Three major deadlines for voting in the June primary runoff are coming up this week, according to the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office.

The last day to apply for an absentee ballot by mail is tomorrow, Tuesday, June 14.

Two days later, on Thursday, June 16, in-person applications for absentee ballots close.

And Friday, June 17 is the last day to return absentee ballots by hand to your Absentee Election Manager ahead of the federal Juneteenth holiday on Monday, June 20.

Absentee ballots can be downloaded online or requested by visiting or calling your local Absentee Election Manager’s Office.

Remember, the party for whom you cast your ballot in the primary election on Tuesday, May 24 is the only party for whom you may vote in the runoff. If you voted for a Republican in the primary, you may only vote on the Republican ticket in the runoff, and vice versa.

Below are the ballots for each county in WVUA 23’s coverage area:

For more information, check out the Alabama Secretary of State’s digital guide.