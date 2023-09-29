Deadline looming for veterans to register for PACT Act health care benefits

Fort Wayne - Circa August 2018: Signage and logo of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The VA provides healthcare services to military veterans III

By: WVUA 23 News Reporter Kennedy Payne

The Veterans Administration is encouraging veterans to register for additional health care benefits, but they have to act fast because the deadline is soon.

The PACT ACT allows veterans who deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan, and other combat zones, and later left active duty between September 11, 2001 and October 1, 2013 to enroll directly for VA health care benefits.

The act was signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2022. Since then nearly 8,700 veterans in Alabama have received PACT ACT benefits.

“You may not need healthcare now, but it’s possible that you’ll need it in ten, twenty, thirty years. So, now is the time for those veterans who are eligible to enroll,” said April Jones, public affairs officer at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center.

According to the VA this is the largest outreach campaign in VA history. Their goal is to ensure that veterans get the care and benefits they deserve.

To learn more about health care eligibility visit www.va.gov/health-care/eligibility

To apply for the program before the deadline, the VA encourages you to either visit VA.gov/PACT or call 1-800-MYVA411. The deadline to apply is 11:59pm on Sept. 30.