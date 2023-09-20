Deadline from auto workers grows closer with no sign of a deal as Stellantis announces layoffs

United auto workers, UAW

The Associated Press

One of the big Detroit carmakers is announcing more layoffs that it’s blaming on fallout from the United Auto Workers strike.

Stellantis, the maker of Dodge and Jeep vehicles, said Wednesday it expects to lay off more than 300 workers in Ohio and Indiana because of the strike at its plant in Toledo, Ohio.

The union says layoffs of non-striking workers are unnecessary and just an effort to put pressure workers to end the strike.

The move by Stellantis adds to tension between the union and auto makers two days before the UAW is expected to expand new walkouts. Currently, the union is striking at three three assembly plants.

