DCH to hire 100 in weeklong job event

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

West AlabamaWorks and DCH Health System will host a virtual hiring event from Wednesday, June 8 to Wednesday, June 15 to fill more than 100 full-time and part-time positions across the system’s three hospitals.

Director of Employment and Workforce Development Kelly Nichols said the COVID-19 pandemic emphasized the value of hiring good people for every healthcare role.

“Whether you’re assisting patients at the bedside, ensuring they have their meals or providing a clean and healthy hospital environment, all positions are essential to DCH Health System operations,” she said in a statement.

DCH has immediate need for registered nurses, patient care assistants, nutrional services personnel, environmental services personnel, laboratory phlebotomists and registrars.

The following positions come with signing bonuses:

Registered Nurse: $18,000 signing bonus for specific units

Patient Care Assistant: $1,500 signing bonus

Nutritional Services: $1,500 signing bonus

Environmental Services: $1,500 signing bonus

Donny Jones, who serves as executive director of West AlabamaWorks, said, “If you’re passionate about helping people and making a difference in their lives, working in healthcare can be one of the most rewarding career choices there is.”

“We are committed to recruiting a strong workforce for DCH.”

Head over to DCH’s Facebook page to access the virtual hiring event, or visit www.westalabamajobs.com/DCH.

For questions, call 205-735-9675.