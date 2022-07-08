DCH tightening visitor rules in wake of COVID increase

A recent spike in COVID-19 cases around West Alabama means DCH Regional Medical Center and the DCH Health System are adjusting visitor policies.

DCH Marketing and Communications Vice President Andy North said the system is being proactive so their patients aren’t compromised.

Visitors are asked to wear masks inside the building, and no more than two visitors are allowed to see a patient at any given time.

You can check DCH’s most current visitor guidelines right here.