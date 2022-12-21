DCH reinstates mask mandate after transmission numbers rise in Tuscaloosa County

By WVUA 23 Reporter Gracie Johnson

As of Monday DCH Health Centers which includes the DCH Regional Medical Center have reinstated their mask policy, meaning all patients, visitors and employees must wear a mask in all its facilities.

The decision was made after Tuscaloosa County was noted as a region labeled “high in community transmission” by the Centers for Disease Control.

The sicknesses that are measured under that category include flu, RSV and COVID-19

“We believe that masking at all of our facilities will help reduce the amount of transmissible material which could help slow the spread within our facilities and help protect our caregivers, our patients, and our visitors,” said Andy North with DCH Health Centers.

The new mask rules are also being reinstated at other hospitals across the state.

Dr. Don Williamson, President of Alabama Hospital Association said that hospitals in Alabama are individually monitoring their areas and making a decision based on cases around them. He said many hospitals, including DCH, are taking extra precautions to keep people safe.

“Number one, if you’re ill, stay home. Number two, use common sense, cover your cough, wash your hands,” said Dr. Williamson. “If you yourself are at risk of a bad outcome and you’re going to a large group gathering, think about wearing a mask. It may reduce your risk of getting infected.”

North said that DCH will closely monitor cases and reevaluate the mask policy in the coming weeks.

Visitation will continue on a limited basis.

-kn