DCH leaders meet to discuss health care updates

DCH Health System leaders met with the Public Affairs Council of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama to discuss local heath care concerns.

DCH CEO Katrina Keefer was there to update the council on the system’s efforts since Keefer took charge.

“I want to ensure there is high-quality health care in West Alabama,” said Keefer.

Keffer stepped into the new position as President and CEO of DCH after former DCH CEO Bryan Kindred retied after serving for nearly four decades.

“Improving wait times in emergency rooms, stabilizing the workforce, and ensuring that there is enough staff present are just a few of my goals for the DCH Health System,” said Keefer.

This meeting was a follow-up to a previous meeting in April, when the community came together to voice concerns about health care in the region.