DCH CEO announces retirement after nearly four decades

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

DCH Health System CEO Bryan Kindred is retiring.

Kindred, who has been CEO at DCH since 1996, has spent more than 37 years within the system. His final day will be July 31.

Katrina Keefer, currently CEO of Augusta University Health, is taking over after Kindred’s retirement.

“I am proud of what we have accomplished at DCH over almost four decades,” said Kindred. “We have grown by leaps and bounds, brought new and innovative care to our community and became the destination for healthcare needs in West Alabama.”

During his tenure at DCH, Kindred oversaw the opening and operation of the system’s first cancer center, spearheaded the hospital’s medical tower construction, navigated the expansion of the critical care and emergency departments and secured an affiliation with the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

“As a board, we are immensely grateful to Bryan for his leadership and his accomplishments at our facilities,” said Jim Harrison, chairman of the DCH Health System Board of Directors. “DCH would not be where it is now without Bryan’s tenacity and unwavering dedication.”

Keefer has plenty of experience herself, having opened the first freestanding imaging center in her region, acquiring a multispecialty ambulatory surgery center, establishing an air ambulance service and introducing new high acuity clinical services and expanding the geographic footprint of her health system.

“I will combine the skills and expertise I have honed during my career to drive change, continue to grow clinical services, enhance engagement and improve healthcare outcomes for the patients we serve in West Alabama,” said Keefer. “I look forward to working with the DCH team and building on what they have already accomplished.”

Kindred said he looks forward to working with Keefer during the transition, and he expressed confidence in the health system’s future under her leadership.

“I’ve been honored to work with the DCH team for so many years, and I’m so proud of what we have been able to do,” said Kindred. “It’s gratifying to be able to step away and know that this institution will be in such capable hands. I have personally known Katrina for many years and I know she will provide excellent leadership for DCH and will be a wonderful asset in our community.”