DCH celebrates first baby of 2023

One local family celebrated the start of a new year by welcoming a new addition. Tuscaloosa County’s first baby of the new year arrived at 4:04 a.m. on New Year’s day. The baby was delivered to Camisha Brown of Tuscaloosa.

The baby boy, which was named Kai, weighed 8 pounds,3 ounces.

Camisha told us Kai’s original due date was Jan. 6 so delivering early was a pleasant surprise.

The staff at DCH Medical Center in Northport gave Camisha a goodie basket filled with teddy bears, blankets and socks from the staff at DCH. Camisha is looking forward to taking Kai home to join his seven-year-old sister.