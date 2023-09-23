Daylight Growing Shorter

Total loss in daylight between now and Winter across central Alabama

Happy First Day of Fall! You may have already noticed a loss in daylight recently. That trend of course continues deep into the Fall months, so you may wonder how much daylight do we lose between now and the start of Winter (Dec 21st: shortest day of the year) here in Tuscaloosa, AL? I’ve broke down the times and explanations in this video!

Weekend Forecaster Jacob Woods

Twitter: @JacobWoodsWx

Facebook: @JacobWoods