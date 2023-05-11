Day of Action gets volunteers out in Tuscaloosa community

Volunteers will be out in force around Tuscaloosa all day Friday, making a difference as part of the United Way of West Alabama‘s Day of Action.

This year, a record-breaking 450-plus volunteers are part of the event.

The Day of Action has the United Way teaming up with local businesses and area nonprofits to get hands on deck for community organizations in need of some help.

Some teamups include:

Volunteers from Synovus and BF Goodrich will be bathing and socializing dogs at Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter

A group of 50 volunteers will be doing landscaping and grounds work at Hospice of West Alabama

Volunteers from Raymond James and Associates will be calling a bingo game and planting flower beds at Focus 50+

Volunteers from Mercedes-Benz U.S. International and Randall-Reilly will be sorting and packing food at West Alabama Food Bank

Volunteers from Visit Tuscaloosa will be working on a Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa home build

If your business missed this Day of Action and wants to participate next year, you can learn more right here.