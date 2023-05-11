Day of Action gets volunteers out in Tuscaloosa community
Volunteers will be out in force around Tuscaloosa all day Friday, making a difference as part of the United Way of West Alabama‘s Day of Action.
This year, a record-breaking 450-plus volunteers are part of the event.
Some teamups include:
- Volunteers from Synovus and BF Goodrich will be bathing and socializing dogs at Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter
- A group of 50 volunteers will be doing landscaping and grounds work at Hospice of West Alabama
- Volunteers from Raymond James and Associates will be calling a bingo game and planting flower beds at Focus 50+
- Volunteers from Mercedes-Benz U.S. International and Randall-Reilly will be sorting and packing food at West Alabama Food Bank
- Volunteers from Visit Tuscaloosa will be working on a Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa home build
If your business missed this Day of Action and wants to participate next year, you can learn more right here.