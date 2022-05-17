Davison, Ellis represent Alabama at NBA Draft Combine

By WVUA23 Digital Reporter Mason Smith

University of Alabama basketball players JD Davison and Keon Ellis are among the 76 players invited to the 2022 NBA Draft Combine, happening May 18 to 20 in Chicago.

Davison, the former Calhoun High School standout and high school All-American, earned SEC All-Freshman honors after finishing the season with 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

Ellis started all 33 games for the Crimson Tide, average 12 points per game on 37% shooting from 3-point range along with almost two steals, earning a spot on the SEC All-Defensive team.

The combine is where NBA prospects go through a series of tests, drills, medical exams and compete in scrimmages against each other. It also serves as an opportunity for players to impress teams ahead of the June 23 draft. For Davison and Ellis, who are both projected second-round picks, it gives them a chance to improve their draft stock.

Television coverage of the combine begins Thursday, May 19, on ESPNews from 2 to 4 p.m. and moves to ESPN2 from 4 to 6 p.m. The coverage continues Friday, May 20, from noon to 1 p.m. on ESPN2 and 1 to 4 p.m. on ESPNews.