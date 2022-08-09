Davis-Emerson hosts back to school bash

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Gracie Johnson

Davis-Emerson Middle School staff and students joined together Monday evening to kick off the start of their school year in the best way possible.

Staff were giving out free school supplies, backpacks, snacks, drinks and even had barbers on campus offering students free haircuts.

This was the first year for Davis-Emerson to host this type of event, and it was created with the idea to bring their community together.

“I think it’s just an opportunity to show that we really care about our students, we really care about our parents, and most of all we just want them to know that this is a partnership,” said Davis-Emerson Principal Lucretia Prince. “One team, one dream, one mission, and when we all buy into the mission and to the vision, we can accomplish great things.”

The event had a wonderful turnout, and they were able to help their students feel completely prepared to start back to school on Wednesday.