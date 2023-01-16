Darius Miles’ maintains his innocence in murder charge

The attorney for former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles released a statement in regards to Miles’ arrest for Capital Murder.

Miles is being represented by William White of Boles Holmes White LLC out of Birmingham.

The statement reads… “Darius Miles and his family are heartbroken tonight over the death of Jamea Jonae Harris.” While Darius has been accused of being involved with this tragedy, he maintains his innocence and looks forward to his day in court. Our firm’s own investigation is ongoing, and no further statement will be made at this time.”

Miles, along with Michael Lynn Davis, age 20, are charged with Capital Murder in the deadly shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris, of Birmingham. Harris leaves behind a five-year-old son.

Darius is a former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles. His profile has since been removed from the university’s website. Miles, age 21, was a student, at the University of Alabama and was a member of the university’s basketball team until Sunday.

Tuscaloosa Police (TPD) and University of Alabama Police Departments (UAPD) responded to a shooting along The Strip shortly before 2:00 a.m. Sunday. VCU was called in a short time later.

“After processing the scenes, speaking with multiple witnesses, and viewing video surveillance, two suspects were identified. They were located and interviewed. One suspect was struck by gunfire,” said Kennedy.

Investigators say the shooting happened behind the Houndstooth Bar located on The Strip at the corner of Grace Street and University Blvd.

“It appears, at this time, that the shooting was the result of an argument that occurred between the victims and the suspects after they encountered each other along The Strip,” Kennedy said.

The victims took off driving down University Blvd in a black Jeep. They flagged down a UAPD officer at the Walk of Champions for help. 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris, of B irmingham, was already dead in the passenger seat of the Jeep. She was not affiliated with the University of Alabama. The driver reported that his vehicle had been shot into, and that he had returned fire in self-defense, and may have struck a suspect.

Both families of the suspects were there while their sons were being walked from the station into a police car in handcuffs. Davis remained silent. Miles teared up and spoke to his family briefly say, “I love you more then you can imagine.”

Miles and Davis are both charged with Capital Murder and are in jail without bond.