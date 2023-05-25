Darius Miles denied bond in capital murder case

It was a packed house inside Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Pruet’s courtroom Wednesday during former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles’ bond reduction hearing.

Miles and his friend Michael Davis are charged with the murder of 23-year-old Jamea Harris of Birmingham.

Miles’ attorneys from Turner Law Group spoke extensively on their client’s character, faith and lifestyle, referencing accounts from community figures, family members, teammates, coaches, fans and even a young man Miles has mentored for years.

Family friend and former coach Dimingus Bundy came all the way from Washington, D.C., for the hearing in support of Miles and his future.

“Darius is a great kid,” Bundy said. “Darius has been playing basketball, chasing his dream all his life. I have been knowing Darius since he was 10 years old. Great hearted kid.”

Even Judge Daniel Pruet sympathized with Miles during the hearing, calling him “not the typical capital murder suspect.”

“In my opinion, Darius is a young man whose brain is still developing,” Bundy said. “He has a history of being a great person. One mistake that was near him, not including him, should not determine his future.”

Defense attorney Mary Turner told the court Miles’ parents have established residency here in Alabama to be near their son and would monitor him if he was released.

“I am a little heart wrenching because I was looking forward to Darius moving forward and coming home and getting prepared,” Bundy said. “We just have to leave it in God’s hands because we know that Darius is a great kid and only God can control this situation right here.”

Miles’ family and friends were not the only ones hurting in that courtroom. Loved ones of Jamea Harris, the 23-year-old mother from Birmingham killed that night, were also remembering her life.

“We are very satisfied with the judge’s outcome,” Jamea Harris’ mother DeCarla Heard said. “I just don’t have the words right now.”

Judge Pruet said the possibility of bond for Miles could be revisited at a later date.