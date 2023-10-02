Darius Miles back in court Friday for immunity hearing continuation

Capital murder suspect Darius Miles was back in court Friday, Sept. 29, for a continuation of the immunity hearing that began in July.

The former Alabama basketball player is charged in the death of Jamea Harris on Jan. 15 along the Strip near the University of Alabama campus. He is claiming self-defense, and this hearing will determine if the capital murder charge against him is dropped.

Miles’ lawyers say Miles witnessed Harris pass a gun to her boyfriend, Cedric Johnson, before his co-defendant, Michael Davis, shot Harris.

Davis is charged with firing the gun and killing Harris, using a gun registered to Miles. Judge Daniel Pruet will rule on the case at a later date.