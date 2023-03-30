Darius Miles’ attorneys claim district attorney is withholding evidence

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Savannah Denton

Former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles’ attorneys filed a motion in the Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court Tuesday claiming the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney is withholding video evidence from Miles’ defense team.

Miles and his friend Michael Davis were arrested Jan. 15 and charged with capital murder in the deadly shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. The shooting took place just off the Strip near the University of Alabama campus.

Miles’ attorneys subpoenaed surveillance video from businesses around the scene and claim several owners responded to the subpoenas, saying they’d already provided video to law enforcement. Miles’ attorneys claim prosecutors have not yet provided them with all relative evidence in this case.

They filed this motion to compel the District Attorney’s office to turn over any and all video evidence.

Attorneys for Miles and co-defendant Davis have a new bond hearing scheduled with a new judge on May 24.