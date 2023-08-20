Dangerous Heat This Week… Very Dry… Sunday PM Forecast… #alwx @wvua23

Happy Sunday, everyone! Hope you had a great weekend and found a way to stay cool cause that heat is really starting to crank up. Thankfully, our humidity hasn’t been too high just yet, but this changes over the next 12 hours as dew points begin to rise heading into tonight. You’ll notice the air will not cool off as quick this evening compared to recent nights due to an increase of moisture. This will set the stage for heat index values rising also as we move deeper into the week ahead. The hottest air of 2023 thus far (air temperature wise, not heat index) is in store for this week, peaking around midweek.

Dry weather will come along with this pattern due to an extremely dominant ridge of high pressure parked right over the Central US and it will be quite stubborn to move or break down anytime soon. What we know is the center of this ridge will slowly propagate toward the southeast some as we near the Wednesday through Friday timeframe. This is when you can expect the triple digit heat to truly settle in for a few days. Essentially what occurs when ridges build overhead, is it allows for strong sinking motion in the lower levels of the troposphere. Ridges cause the atmospheric column to expand (go vertically up), therefore air has to be replaced in the lower levels (where we live). This leads to sinking air near the surface which compresses air molecules and therefore heating the ground quickly. This is the scientific explanation for the increase in temperatures from today into mid-late week and the lack of cloud cover since clouds form from rising motion at the surface.

Overnight lows will also be quite warm in the mid-upper 70s while some locations may not drop below 80 some nights. During the heat of the day, humidity will be at its lowest point and it will feel more like a dry heat at times. However, since the air temperatures are already forecast to be in the 100-105 range, it doesn’t take much humidity to cause heat index values to range in the 105-110 category. This appears to be the case heading into the second half of this week. Let’s be sure to review heat safety tips with ourselves, friends, and neighbors as we endure this heat wave. Have a great week and try to stay indoors if you can!

Weekend Forecaster Jacob Woods

Twitter: @JacobWoodsWx

Facebook: @JacobWoods