Dangerous Heat Saturday… Relief On The Way… Friday PM Forecast Update

Good Friday to you, you have made it to the weekend! Extreme heat plagued West Alabama again today with feels-like temperatures upwards of 116 degrees. An excessive heat warning will continue until 9pm tonight. Temperatures will hit the triple digits again tomorrow with a high temperature around 101. Swampy conditions stick around feeling like 108 tomorrow. Central Alabama will be in a heat advisory Saturday until 9pm.

A cold front is set to move through early Sunday morning, bringing our first wave of some relief. Temperatures will still be in the upper 90s Sunday. Chances for some afternoon storms and rain will cool us off locally Sunday. We really start to see the effects of this cold front Monday, with temperatures topping out in the upper 90s. Afternoon and evening showers are possible for the beginning of your work week on Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures stick in the upper 80s(woohoo!!) mid-week, thanks to another cold front sweeping through Wednesday. Temperatures slowly warm back to the low 90s for Friday.

The Atlantic hurricane basin is quite active right now with 3 disturbances and 1 tropical storm. A disturbance near the Yucatan peninsula is expected to continue growing in strength and head into the warm gulf waters. The National Hurricane Center expects this storm to veer toward the western coast of Florida, meaning remnant bands of rain for us.

Megan Hanna

WVUA23 Meteorologist

