Dangerous Heat For Now… Tuesday PM Forecast Update

Good Tuesday afternoon! Our local weather has been extremely hot again across the area this afternoon, with many areas topping out between 97 and 100. The heat index surpassed 105 in many communities. Temperatures will gradually fall into the middle or upper 70s tonight under a clear sky.

As for Wednesday through Saturday, dangerous heat levels will continue. Daytime highs will range from 99 to 103 during the afternoon hours, with a heat index between 108 and 113 each afternoon. An excessive heat warning has been issued for our area for Wednesday. We will likely see an extension of atleast a heat advisory for the rest of the week.

The ridge will gradually back off by Sunday and Monday, allowing for temperatures to return to average for late August.

