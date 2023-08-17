Dangerous Heat and Dry Weather Ahead

While the past few days included pleasant overnight temperatures and less humid days, summer weather returns in a big way over the weekend and next week. A large blocking high pressure will develop between the Rocky Mountains and the east coast this weekend. The ridge will expand in size early next week, which will grip a large portion of the US in extreme heat.

Temperatures locally will approach 100 degrees during the afternoon hours beginning on Sunday and continuing into the end of next week. The ridge will not only include very hot weather, the suppressing nature of high pressure will prevent cooling rains from developing. The average high for Tuscaloosa is 91. Temperatures will be a good 8 to 10 degrees above average for mid to late August. While it will be hot, I do not expect records to be broken locally.

Cities as far north as Minneapolis could experience triple digit temperatures early next week, which will likely break records for that part of the US. Triple digit heat will stretch from eastern Colorado to the Ohio River valley.

The ridge will stick around for another 7 to 10 days. The hot and dry weather could create drought conditions across Alabama rather quickly. Despite the abundant rain we have experienced locally this summer, hot and dry weather like this can dry the soil quickly. I would not be surprised if a wild fire danger develops by the end of next week.

