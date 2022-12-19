Danger may be lurking for holiday shoppers

With holiday season shopping in prime peak local law enforcement advise shoppers on how to safely shop this year.

Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley said when shopping for the holidays it is always best to park in well lit areas and try to use the buddy system.

“One of the big things is just be aware of your surroundings. Don’t look down on your phone, texting while you are walking into a store. Unfortunately this year people do like to take advantage of people that are out shopping and possibly break into their cars,” said Blankley.

Blankley said this time of year is especially busy for Tuscaloosa Police. The department deals with an increased amount of calls reporting crime and theft.

“We see an increase in vehicle break-ins. Many people leave things in their cars that are valuable, maybe they have been shopping all day. You also see an increase in burglaries. So if you get a brand new TV don’t put that big box out on the road. That tells people passing by that you just got an 90 inch TV,” said Blankley.

