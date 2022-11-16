Dancers perform the Nutcracker at RISE Center

By WVUA23 News Student Reporter Gracie Fusco

The Tuscaloosa County dancers brought a little piece of Christmas tradition to the RISE Center when they performed for the students and staff.

The students at the Rise Center gathered around to watch the performance. One student even ran up to dance with the dancers!

“It’s really special for me to step into the teacher role and teach these kids. It reminds me of my experience, being able to perform,” said artistic director Alden McShan, “It’s special to the community to be able to have this exposure to the arts and it’s very important to us.”

Bailey Chambers, the assistant director of the Rise Center, shared how important opportunities like this are for their students.

“I think it’s great exposure, not only for the Nutcracker, their girls and the dance but also for our students. It gives them the opportunity to see culture and dance and that’s part of our program through our accreditation is to bring culture to the children here and through the Nutcracker is a great way to do that,” Chambers said.

The Nutcracker performance will be at the Bama Theatre Dec 8-11.

