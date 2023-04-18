Damar Hamlin cleared to play, 4 months after cardiac arrest

A Buffalo Bills logo is displayed near Buffalo General Medical Center, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y. Bills safety Damar Hamlin was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Monday and flown to Buffalo, where he will continue his recovery at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

The Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) – Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume playing and is attending voluntary workouts four months after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati.

Hamlin was present and participating in the team’s voluntary workout program on Tuesday.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane says the clearance came after Hamlin met with a third and final specialist on Friday.

Beane said all three agreed that Hamlin can resume playing without any fear of setbacks or complications.

The 24-year-old from the Pittsburgh area collapsed on the field after making what appeared to be a routine tackle in a Jan. 2 game against the Bengals.

