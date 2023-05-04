Dallas County deputy sheriff pleads guilty to assaulting woman in custody

lawsuit

A former deputy sheriff with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office pleaded guilty today to sexually assaulting a woman while he was on duty.

According to plea documents, on Jan. 30, 2020, 32-year-old Joshua Davidson while on duty placed the victim in custody and drove her to a desolate location, where the victim performed oral sex on him against her will.

The victim reported the assault immediately and said she cooperated because she was afraid Davidson would shoot her if she refused.

“Law enforcement officials who sexually assault women and those in their custody will and must be held accountable,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Justice Department will continue to take allegations of sexual assault seriously, and vigorously prosecute those who violate the civil rights of people in their custody and prey on vulnerable victims.”

Davidson’s sentencing is set for Aug. 25.