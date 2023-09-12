Current Alabama players speak on former players posts

Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) runs the ball against University of Louisiana Monroe at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Sep 17, 2022.

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Jack Hutchens

Following a 34-24 loss to the Texas Longhorns, the Crimson Tide received a lot of criticism on social media. Even former players took to social media to chime in on the action.

Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey delivered two notable posts. Although Humphrey is known to not take social media too seriously, he started off by posting “Wait is Alabama good?” and then quickly quoted over top of the post saying “I found out the answer… Goodnight.”

I found out the answer… Goodnight https://t.co/YROiuVvp5t — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) September 10, 2023

Reggie Ragland, the 2015 SEC defensive player of the year, sounded off by saying “No attention to detail.” He then criticized the defensive side of the ball by saying “(I don’t) think we like wrapping up on tackles.”

Ion think we like wrapping up on tackles — Reggie Ragland (@reggieragland) September 10, 2023

Former players chiming in on Alabama games certainly is not new, but living in a digital age current players are most likely to see what they say. This is not the case according to Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry.

“Me personally I’m not really big into reading social media or seeing what other people post,” McKinstry said. “I mean after a game like that, me personally I haven’t even really been on social media to see what the media has been saying and what people been saying about us, what former players saying about us because to be honest there’s nothing we can do about it. I mean the game is over with. All we can do is learn from our mistakes and move forward with it… acknowledge our mistakes and go over it with coach and just move on and be a better team.”

Losing this early in the season is certainly not what Alabama fans are used to, especially at home. This is Nick Saban’s first double digit loss at home since his time in Baton Rouge in 2003, losing 19-7 to the Gators.

The Crimson Tide will look to run the table in the SEC and compete for their main goal of a national title.