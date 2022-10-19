Curious about the amendments on the Nov. 8 ballots? Voter forum Thursday will explain

Several West Alabama leaders are coming together Thursday and offering voters a guide on the 10 amendments you’ll see on your ballot when Alabama heads to the polls for midterm elections Nov. 8.

The Tuscaloosa Chapter of the NAACP, the Tuscaloosa-West Alabama Chapter of the National Pan-Hellenic Council and Tuscaloosa Action are hosting the forum at 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at Central High School, and everyone is invited.

Forum leaders include Alabama Sen. Bobby Singleton, Alabama Rep. Chris England and Alabama Rep. A.J. McCampbell.

Amendments on the ballot in November include removing racist language from the Alabama Constitution to removing bond for people in jail on violent crimes.

This forum will help ensure voters can parse the language of the amendments and understand what their “yes” or “no” vote means.

“This forum is important because all citizens should be aware of the amendment information in order to make an informed decision,” said Ken Webb, president of the Tuscaloosa-West Alabama Chapter of the National Pan-Hellenic Council.