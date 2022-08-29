Cubans flee island’s economic woes by air, land and sea

MIAMI (AP) – Cubans are fleeing their country in the largest numbers in more than four decades.

The migrants choose to stake their lives and futures on a dangerous journey to the United States by air, land and sea to escape the island’s political and economic woes.

Most fly to Nicaragua as tourists and slowly make their way to the U.S. border.

A smaller number gamble on an ocean voyage.

Three men who survived the odyssey spoke to The Associated Press about it.

One man endured a trek through eight countries that lasted more than a month.

Another paid for a speedboat trip. A third decided to risk a perilous passage aboard a homemade raft.

